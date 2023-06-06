EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Introduce Legislation To Stop DOD From Funding Drag Shows

Montana Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale introduced legislation Monday evening that prohibits the Department of Defense (DOD) from paying for, hosting or supporting adult cabaret performances.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the bill, which defines an “adult cabaret performance” as a performance that features topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dances, strippers or male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to prurient interest.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has said the DOD does not support or fund the shows, but Military.com reported that Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada had planned to host an all ages drag show on June 1. The show was canceled due to orders from Austin banning drag performances on military bases.

Rosendale previously sent letters to Austin regarding a “Drag Story Time” event held on June 30, 2021, at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana, which is in Rosendale’s district.

“Anything that does not help our troops be the most effective fighting force on earth is a distraction and a waste of resources,” Rosendale told the Caller before introducing the legislation. (RELATED: All Ages Drag Show Hosted At Air Force Base Despite Defense Secretary’s Assurances)

The legislation has seven Republican cosponsors: Tennessee Rep. Diana Harshbarger, Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke, Oklahoma Rep. Josh Brecheen, Wyoming Rep. Harriet Hageman, Florida Rep. Bill Posey and North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: GOP Rep Presses Pentagon On Sailor’s ‘Explicit’ Performances After Austin Denied Supporting Drag Shows)

“Per DoD Joint Ethics Regulation (JER), certain criteria must be met for persons or organizations acting in non-federal capacity to use DoD facilities and equipment,” Defense Department spokesperson Sabrina Singh said in a statement to Military.com. “As Secretary Austin has said, the DoD will not host drag events at U.S. military installations or facilities. Hosting these types of events in federally funded facilities is inconsistent with regulations regarding the use of DoD resources.”