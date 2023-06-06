Mike McDaniel Yells ‘Boom Muthaf**ka’ When Tyreek Hill And Jaylen Waddle Catch Go Routes, And It’s Absolutely Glorious

It’s official … the Dolphins have the coolest head coach in the NFL.

On paper, it doesn’t look like the 2022 Miami Dolphins and their 9-8 record were anything special, but last season could potentially be the campaign that sets up a Super Bowl run in 2023.

Only time will tell on that, but the Phins have done everything in their power this offseason to make sure that happens. From landing Jalen Ramsey in a blockbuster trade to hiring the NFL’s best defensive coordinator in Vic Fangio, Miami has set itself up nicely for the new season when it arrives. And a large part of the credit for the Dolphins’ build has to go to Mike McDaniel — who also happens to be the coolest head coach in the entire National Football League.

Recently on Tyreek Hill’s ‘It Needed To Be Said’ podcast, the iconic wide receiver was talking to his teammate and superstar linebacker Bradley Chubb about their coach. And though we already knew McDaniel was a cool dude, Hill and Chubb told a story that officially gives him the title of the coolest in the league.

“Craziest thing Mike do every week, bruh. You and [Jaylen Waddle], right? Y’all go routes and all that, you know what I’m saying, in practice,” said Chubb. “He look to the defense, walk-by, throw his hands up … boom mothaf**ka! Soon as they catch it, right, it be right on time.”

Mike McDaniel is the coolest head coach in the NFL — and it’s not even close.