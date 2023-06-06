Editorial

Super Bowl Legend Epically Trolls Biden With A Huge Smile On His Face

US President Joe Biden speaks during a celebration for the Kansas City Chiefs, 2023 Super Bowl champions, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 5, 2023. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Kay Smythe News and Commentary Writer
Two-time Super Bowl champion  with the Kansas City Chiefs, Harrison Butker, trolled the heck out of President Joe Biden at a White House event Monday.

Images shared on Twitter show Butker with a huge, handsome smile on his face as he stands just behind Biden with his teammates. Stitched onto Butker’s tie are the Latin words “Vulnerari Praesidio,” which he probably meant to mean, “For the protection of the most vulnerable” —  an epic troll against Biden’s fake Catholicism that allows him to claim murdering the unborn is a good thing, or a “woman’s right” or whatever.

Butker, along with being the only professional football player whose name I know, is arguably one of the most likeable and honest men in sports. In May, he went viral for an epic speech he gave at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

“Sadly, we are encouraged to live our lives for ourselves to move from one thing to another with no long-term commitment. To have loyalty for nothing but ourselves and sacrifice only when it suits our own interests. This loneliness is rooted in the lies being sold about self-dependence and prioritizing our career over important relationships,” Butker explained to those in attendance at the ceremony. (RELATED: ‘Do Your F*cking Job’: James Van Der Beek Goes On Absolutely Epic Rant Against Democrats)

The biggest take away from Butker’s words was that nothing we do will be as important as getting married and starting a family, and I couldn’t agree more. What a legend.