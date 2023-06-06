Super Bowl Legend Epically Trolls Biden With A Huge Smile On His Face

Two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, Harrison Butker, trolled the heck out of President Joe Biden at a White House event Monday.

Images shared on Twitter show Butker with a huge, handsome smile on his face as he stands just behind Biden with his teammates. Stitched onto Butker’s tie are the Latin words “Vulnerari Praesidio,” which he probably meant to mean, “For the protection of the most vulnerable” — an epic troll against Biden’s fake Catholicism that allows him to claim murdering the unborn is a good thing, or a “woman’s right” or whatever.

Joe Biden hosted The Chiefs at the White House today after winning the Super Bowl Two-time Catholic Super Bowl champ @buttkicker7 savagely photo-bombed Joe with a BASED pro-life message stitched right into his custom tie. In Latin it reads: “Vulnerari Praesidio” “PROTECT THE… pic.twitter.com/Zg4RETVkuH — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) June 6, 2023

Butker, along with being the only professional football player whose name I know, is arguably one of the most likeable and honest men in sports. In May, he went viral for an epic speech he gave at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Two-time Catholic Super Bowl Champ Harrison Butker gives graduates most important advice of their lives: “GET MARRIED AND START A FAMILY.” Every young person needs to listen to this today.🙏 pic.twitter.com/8un4WauMlX — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 6, 2023

“Sadly, we are encouraged to live our lives for ourselves to move from one thing to another with no long-term commitment. To have loyalty for nothing but ourselves and sacrifice only when it suits our own interests. This loneliness is rooted in the lies being sold about self-dependence and prioritizing our career over important relationships,” Butker explained to those in attendance at the ceremony. (RELATED: ‘Do Your F*cking Job’: James Van Der Beek Goes On Absolutely Epic Rant Against Democrats)

The biggest take away from Butker’s words was that nothing we do will be as important as getting married and starting a family, and I couldn’t agree more. What a legend.