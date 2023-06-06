Sen. Tim Scott Slams Joy Behar After Her Absence From His Appearance On ‘The View’

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott slammed “The View” co-host Joy Behar Tuesday after her absence from the show during his guest appearance.

Behar said on May 23 that Scott and Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas do not understand racism because they are Republicans. The co-host was noticeably absent from the show when Scott appeared on the program Monday.

“When you have someone who says, being like Clarence Thomas to me is a compliment, however, the way she said it, what she meant was African American conservatives have no clue what it means to be black in America,” Scott told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “Here is a lady, a white lady, wearing blackface and saying it is somehow complementary to black people. That’s what’s completely inconsistent with reality.”

Old photos found Behar dressed in blackface to depict an African American woman for Halloween in the 1970s, CBS News reported. She received backlash from some in the public over the photo, in which the co-host said she dressed as a “beautiful African American woman.”

Scott said he and Thomas grew up in poverty and “broken lives” which had been “made whole” due to the American dream. He pushed back against co-host Sunny Hostin’s previous comment that successful black people are the “exception.” (RELATED: ‘Do Not Boo!’: Whoopi Defends Tim Scott After Audience Gets Rowdy)

“Kids trapped in poverty today need to know that you do not have to be the exception. You are actually the rule. If you work hard, you will be lucky,” Scott continued. “That’s where opportunity comes from.”

The 2024 presidential candidate sparred with Hostin over systemic racism and being the “exception” after the co-host said she and Scott are “not the rule” during Monday’s appearance.

The senator wished he had discussed the reasons why America is “not systemically racist” on “The View.” He contrasted the current race relations to his grandfather and mother’s generations, and praised America for fighting inequality throughout history.