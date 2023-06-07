Police Arrest ‘Transitioning Daughter’ In Connection With Virginia Dentist’s Stabbing Death

Police in Virginia have arrested the “transitioning daughter” of a well-loved dentist who was allegedly found stabbed to death at his Virginia Beach home June 3.

The Virginia Beach Police Department was summoned to the home of Dr. Abbey Horwitz, 68, just before 9 a.m. on Saturday morning, where they found the dentist suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to a press release. Emergency medical personnel pronounced Horwitz dead at the scene.

Norah Horwitz, 34, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for the death of Horwitz. Though police have not yet been able to identify a motive for the stabbing, it was noted Horwitz was allegedly killed as a result of a domestic dispute, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: Canadian Father Killed In Front Of Toddler And Fiancee After Reportedly Asking Man To Stop Vaping)

Horwitz, who practiced dentistry in Virginia Beach for 42 years, was remembered by his patients as a “super funny guy,” 13 News Now reported.

“He made you feel at ease no matter the procedure being done. He and his wife had just retired from the business, turning it over to an associate in February. I know they were looking forward to traveling,” one former patient told the outlet.

Horwitz was an active member of his community, serving as President of the Hebrew Academy of Tidewater and as President of the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater, according to a biography on his practice’s website. Horwitz used his skills in dentistry to serve others, doing volunteer work in Israel, Romania and the former Soviet Union as well as traveling to Nicaragua with the Physicians for Peace program to educate on the importance of good oral hygiene.

The suspect was set to appear before court Tuesday for a bond hearing, but it was withdrawn pending legal counsel arrangements.