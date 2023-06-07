Biden Admin Shells Out Over $100 Million To NYC Due To Surge In Illegal Immigrants

The Biden administration will shell out over $100 million in additional funding to New York City to support the surge of illegal immigrants, Democratic lawmakers announced Wednesday.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced $104.6 million in new funding after negotiations determined that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will provide New York City the funding which is to be used for “the care and assistance of asylum seekers,” according to a press release. The new Shelter Services Program will receive the money to combat what Jeffries calls “an influx of asylum seekers” and that “it will take an all-hands-on-deck, every-level-of-government approach to solve”. (RELATED: New York City Is Busing Illegal Migrants To The Canadian Border)

Another $38.4 million was previously given by the Biden administration to New York City to support the influx of illegal immigrants, according to the press release.

The ongoing migrant crisis has resulted in New York City Mayor Eric Adams busing migrants across the state, with 30 New York counties suing to stop the action. The city reports that 74,000 migrants have arrived since last spring, prompting the opening of 160 sites to handle the influx.

Adams and the Biden administration have previously sparred over the issue, with Adams calling the president’s response to the migrant crisis in New York City “callous.” Adams pointed to both Democratic and Republican officials busing migrants to the city, such as Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

Former Deputy Department of Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli, who worked under the Trump administration, previously called Biden’s border policies “pathetically weak” after illegal immigration surges under the administration.

U.S. Border Patrol has recorded over 1.2 million encounters with illegal immigrants at the southern border in the current reported fiscal year from September to April.

