‘Bob’s Burgers’ Actor Charged For Alleged Involvement In Jan. 6 Riot

The actor who played Jimmy Pesto in the hit-show “Bob’s Burgers” was arrested and charged for alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, according to court records.

Actor Jay Johnston, 54, was arrested Wednesday for “civil disorder,” “unlawful entry on restricted buildings or grounds,” and “impeding passage through Capitol grounds,” according to an affidavit in court records. Records also allegedly pointed out Johnston in footage captured by body and CCTV cameras. (RELATED: Ashli Babbitt’s Mom Arrested By Capitol Police For Blocking Road During Jan. 6 Anniversary March)

‘Bob’s Burgers’ actor Jay Johnston, who played Jimmy Pesto, has been arrested and charged for his involvement in the January 6 Capitol attack. pic.twitter.com/WDALsNBPNq — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 7, 2023

Footage allegedly captured Johnston appearing to push back against police and handing up a stolen police shield to other rioters, the records stated. The FBI also interviewed current and former associates, and the records claimed they identified Johnston from the footage.

One of the associates provided the FBI with a text message allegedly sent by the actor. “The news has presented it as an attack. It actually wasn’t. Thought it kind of turned into that. It was a mess. Got maced and tear gassed and I found it quite untastic,” the text in the affidavit read.

United Airlines records also allegedly showed Johnston had a flight reservation from Los Angeles, California, to Washington, D.C., with a departure date of January 4, 2021 and return date of January 7, 2021, according to the records.

Internet sleuths allegedly identified Johnston as one of the hundreds of individuals in the Jan. 6 events, according to NBC News. More than 1,000 individuals have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot, the Associated Press reported.

In December 2021, the actor was banned from “Bob’s Burgers” for his alleged participation in the U.S. Capitol riot, the Daily Beast reported.