Bud Light Sponsoring ‘All Ages’ Drag Queen Pride Party

Bud Light is sponsoring an all-ages Pride event and after-party featuring drag queens in Flagstaff, Arizona, according to advertisements.

The June 17 after-party features several famous drag queens and will take place after Flagstaff’s 27th annual Pride in the Pines, and both events list Bud Light as a sponsor. The after-party is open to “all ages,” and participants under 16 years old require a guardian to attend, according to an online flyer. (RELATED: ‘All Ages’ Drag Show Featured Partial Nudity, Simulated Sex Acts And Other Graphic Content)

The after-party will feature nine drag queens including host Mya McKenzie, former Miss Phoenix Pride and Miss Gay Arizona America. One performer, Kim Etiquette, performs as a”stupid housewife” character, according to his Instagram.

“Celebrating 27 years in Northern Arizona, Flagstaff Pride’s goal is that Together, we support, unite, and strengthen our LGBTQIA2S+ community,” Pride in the Pines’ webpage reads. “The mission is elevated each year by Flagstaff Pride main event – a family-friendly pride festival in the cool highlands of Flagstaff. By production of the annual Pride in the Pines, Flagstaff Pride catalyses positive difference for LGBTQIA2S, while creating a sense of general community.”

Ticket prices for the daytime Pride event range from $20-$100 and are free to participants 10 and younger. After-party tickets start at $14.

The development comes amid months of plummeting sales after Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch sent a commemorative can of beer to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in an apparent marketing ploy, which sparked boycotts.

Several states have moved to restrict the attendance of minors at drag shows over the past year after numerous sexually explicit events drew national headlines for allowing children to attend.

Anheuser-Busch and the event organizers did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

