DeSantis To Visit Southern Border

Republican Florida Gov. and 2024 presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis will travel to the southern border Wednesday, his office said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

DeSantis will meet with border sheriffs in Cochise County, Arizona, during the trip amid a surge in illegal immigration, according to DeSantis’ office. The trip follows the governor sending two planes of migrants to Sacramento, California, in recent days, the DCNF first reported Tuesday. (RELATED: Second Plane Carrying Migrants Arrives In Sacramento)

Democratic presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited the border Tuesday, and, before that, Republican 2024 hopeful Nikki Haley visited the region in April.

Here’s a video of the effort from the Florida Emergency Management Dept to us:@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/aKrWcdJUVQ — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) June 6, 2023

The Florida governor also recently deployed state authorities to the Texas border with Mexico to support efforts to secure the area after the lifting of Title 42, a major Trump-era expulsion order, on May 11.

“The impacts of Biden’s Border Crisis are felt by communities across the nation, and the federal government’s abdication of duty undermines the sovereignty of our country and the rule of law,” DeSantis said of the deployment.

In addition to DeSantis’ recent migrant flights to California, the governor sent two others to Martha’s Vineyard in September. Both efforts have faced scrutiny from Democratic politicians and immigration activists, who accuse Florida of kidnapping the migrants.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom called DeSantis a “small, pathetic man” for orchestrating the recent migrant flights.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar recently called for criminal charges associated with DeSantis’ Martha’s Vineyard transports.

