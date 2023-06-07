World’s Best Soccer Player Lionel Messi Chooses To Come To America Over Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi has refused to play for prestigious soccer teams such as Al Ittihad Club or Barcelona, instead choosing Inter Miami in the U.S. as his next move, according to multiple outlets.

Messi, 35, declined a more financially-profitable deal from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, which would have let him play in the same league as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, BBC Sport reported Wednesday. Instead, the Argentinian player chose to accept a deal with the Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami.

The specifics of the contract are yet to be outlined at this time. Still, the deal, which would reportedly offer significant collaborations with Apple and Adidas, is considered one of the biggest in the history of MLS, considering Inter Miami got the most coveted soccer player in the world to sign with them, according to CBS Sports. (RELATED: Forbes Names Lionel Messi Highest Paid Athlete In 2019, Russell Wilson Highest Paid American)

Messi won seven Ballon d’Or awards for being the best soccer player in the world and is slated to win an eighth trophy later in 2023 for his World Cup play, the BBC reported.

🚨🚨 BREAKING: Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, here we go! The decision has been made and it will be announced by Leo in the next hours #InterMiami 🇺🇸 Messi will play in MLS next season. No more chances for Barcelona despite trying to make it happen. 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐖𝐄 𝐆𝐎#Messi #MLS pic.twitter.com/UYqemodrxk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2023

The former Barcelona player was reportedly interested in staying in Europe, but chose to side with Inter Miami after not receiving any “satisfactory” offers, according to the outlet. Messi played for Paris Saint-Germain until 2023, with his contract ending in the summer.

Messi totaled a record 672 goals for Barcelona across 778 matches.