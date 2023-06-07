Sports

World’s Best Soccer Player Lionel Messi Chooses To Come To America Over Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi winner of the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year 2023 award poses during the 2023 Laureus World Sport Awards Paris on May 08, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images for Laureus)

Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images for Laureus

Lorenzo Prieto Contributor
Font Size:

Lionel Messi has refused to play for prestigious soccer teams such as Al Ittihad Club or Barcelona, instead choosing Inter Miami in the U.S. as his next move, according to multiple outlets.

Messi, 35, declined a more financially-profitable deal from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, which would have let him play in the same league as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, BBC Sport reported Wednesday. Instead, the Argentinian player chose to accept a deal with the Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami.

The specifics of the contract are yet to be outlined at this time. Still, the deal, which would reportedly offer significant collaborations with Apple and Adidas, is considered one of the biggest in the history of MLS, considering Inter Miami got the most coveted soccer player in the world to sign with them, according to CBS Sports. (RELATED: Forbes Names Lionel Messi Highest Paid Athlete In 2019, Russell Wilson Highest Paid American)

Messi won seven Ballon d’Or awards for being the best soccer player in the world and is slated to win an eighth trophy later in 2023 for his World Cup play, the BBC reported.

The former Barcelona player was reportedly interested in staying in Europe, but chose to side with Inter Miami after not receiving any “satisfactory” offers, according to the outlet. Messi played for Paris Saint-Germain until 2023, with his contract ending in the summer.

Messi totaled a record 672 goals for Barcelona across 778 matches.