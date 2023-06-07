‘Makes No Sense’: Manchin Rips Biden Admin Over Gas Stoves, ‘Crazy’ ESG Investing

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia blasted the Biden administration over efforts to ban gas stoves and called the use of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors in investing “crazy” Wednesday.

President Joe Biden vetoed GOP-led legislation that would have rolled back regulations permitting investment advisors to consider ESG factors March 20. The Biden administration also proposed new regulations targeting stoves and other appliances using natural gas, citing a study that claimed gas stoves accounts for 12.7% of asthma cases among children. (RELATED: Biden’s EPA Chief Says ‘Environmental Justice’ Is In Agency’s ‘DNA’)

“Why should the government jump in and try to tell you everyone has to look at this, that is part of the condition of investing? That’s crazy,” Manchin said of the use of ESG factors. “Electric vehicles, I was not in favor of any rebates whatsoever, they know that. I said if you have a good product, then you’re going to basically sell the product.”

Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law in August, which included a tax credit for electric battery production and tax credits for various energy-efficient appliances and electric cars.

Manchin also tore into the Biden administration over efforts to regulate gas stoves and new regulations on automobiles.

“We might have to go through the court system to stop them, but we’ll stop them,” Manchin told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow, a former Trump administration official. “Makes no sense whatsoever. They’re not going to take my gas stove away. My wife would throw me out of the house, first of all. And next of all, the majority of people like to cook on gas and we depend on gas heating our homes, all the things we depend on and it is a reliable clean energy. They want to get rid of everything.”

Some states are moving to ban fossil fuels in vehicles and appliances in the name of combating climate change.

California has pushed to ban gas stoves, diesel trucks, and gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf-blowers in the name of combating climate change. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York proposed such a ban that would be fully in effect by 2030, according to Bloomberg.

Despite Biden’s push for electric vehicles, the administration blocked efforts to start mining for copper and nickel near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area in January, the Wall Street Journal reported. Critical minerals are essential for producing electric vehicles and other green technologies.

In addition, the Environmental Protection Agency made a determination Jan. 31 that would block the mining of 1.4 billion tons of copper, gold, molybdenum, silver and rhenium in Alaska in order to protect salmon.

“Senator Manchin, honest to god, you got crazy people running EPA,” Kudlow said.

