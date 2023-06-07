Mike Pence Officially Launches 2024 Presidential Campaign In Iowa, Explains Why He Is Running Against Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign Wednesday in Iowa, giving a speech where he mentions why he is running against his old running mate, former President Donald Trump, and why he believes he is the right person to lead the U.S.

“Given my support for our record, it might be fair to ask why I am challenging my former running mate for the Republican nomination for President. It begins with a promise I made to the American people and to Almighty God … and ends with two different visions for the future of our party and the country. January 6 was a tragic day in the life of our nation. But thanks to the courage of law enforcement, the violence was quelled, [and] we reconvened the Congress the very same day,” Pence said during his speech.

“On that day, President Trump’s reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol. But the American people deserve to know on that fateful day, President Trump also demanded I choose between him and our Constitution. Now, voters will be faced with the same choice. I chose the Constitution, and I always will,” he continued.

“Four years earlier, I swore an oath to ‘support and defend the Constitution of the United States.’ The Bible says, ‘He keeps his oath even when it hurts.’ My son the Marine once reminded me, ‘You took the same oath I took, Dad,’ and so I did. Article section 1 clause 3 of the Constitution provides the president of the Senate shall, in the presence of the Senate and House of Representatives, open all the certificates, and the votes shall then be counted. No more, no less. But despite the fact that the Constitution provides the Vice President with no authority to reject or return electoral votes, the former President continues to insist that I had the right to overturn the election. President Trump was wrong then, and he is wrong now,” Pence added.

I believe in the American people, and I have faith God is not done with America yet. Together, we can bring this Country back, and the best days for the Greatest Nation on Earth are yet to come! 🇺🇸 #Pence2024 pic.twitter.com/A8EkqgCDAm — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 7, 2023

“Now I will always believe, by God’s grace, I did my duty on that day, I kept my oath, to ensure the peaceful transfer of power under the Constitution and the laws of this country. I understand the disappointment that many still feel about the outcome of the 2020 election … I can relate. I was on the ballot. But I had no right to overturn the election, and Kamala Harris will have no right to overturn our election when we beat them in 2024. I will always be grateful for what President Trump did for this country … I have often prayed for him in the years since … and I had hoped he would come around and see that he had been misled about my role that day, but he has not,” he went on. (RELATED: ‘Actually Believes In Something’: CNN’s Van Jones Praises Mike Pence’s Presidential Run)

Earlier in the day, Pence released a video launching his 2024 presidential bid. In the video, Pence appeared to take a shot at former President Donald Trump, saying different times call for different leadership. Trump remains the frontrunner in the GOP primary. (RELATED: Mike Pence Launches 2024 Presidential Campaign Video)

Pence officially filed paperwork to run for President on Monday.