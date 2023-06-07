Morgan Wallen Gives Major Health Update

Morgan Wallen is officially cleared to get back to singing, according to an Instagram story he shared Tuesday.

Wallen’s life was thrown into chaos in mid-April when he was forced to cancel a concert at the last minute after injuring his voice. Things then spiraled, with a slew of additional cancellations after he was placed on doctor-ordered vocal rest for sustaining serious vocal trauma throughout his surprise “One Thing At A Time” tour.

But it looks like Wallen will be back in action any time now, after sharing the good news he is officially cleared to talk and sing again! Wallen shared the update with his fans via his Instagram story.

During his downtime, some of Wallen’s fans proved themselves to be unhinged psychopaths who don’t understand the physical toll touring can take on the human body. One random woman was so annoyed Wallen didn’t perform for her that she actually sued him.

His fans may not have been the only ones trash-talking the Tennessee singer, as Wallen posted a cryptic update halfway through his recovery accusing people of talking “out the side of their necks.” (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Forced On 6-Week Medical Break For Series Of Injuries)

Despite his illness, Wallen managed to hit another load of country music records. His album “One Thing At A Time” spent the most consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart since the ’90s, a feat that has only been matched by the likes of Whitney Houston and Stevie Wonder.