REPORT: Famous Artist Sued Over $26,000 Worth Of Damaged Jewelry

West-Hollywood jeweler Roseark launched a lawsuit against Nicki Minaj, alleging she caused $26,239.50 worth of damage to jewelry the company loaned to her.

Legal documents show Minaj’s stylist, Brett Alan Nelson, signed a binding contract with Roseark jewelry store in which the jewelers agreed to lend her some expensive jewelry for a public appearance, TMZ reported Tuesday. The contract reportedly outlines a 1-week turnaround time for the items to be returned, and for any possible damages to be paid. It is alleged that Minaj was late returning 66 pieces of jewelry and gave the pieces back with visible damage to one pair of earrings and a leaf ring, according to TMZ.

Nicki Minaj Sued For Allegedly Damaging Borrowed Jewelry, She Denies It https://t.co/aUlHxYPGDk — TMZ (@TMZ) June 7, 2023

Minaj denies the allegations, and sources close to the star pushed back on the claims by saying the items were indeed returned on time. Her team claims the jewelry store retained the items for some time before complaining a stone was missing, according to TMZ.

Roseark representatives said they invoiced Nelson for the damages and have repeatedly attempted to collect the payment from him. They’re currently seeking $26,239.50 plus interest. Nelson is also named in the lawsuit.

Nicki’s attorney, Jordan Siev, released a statement about the allegations. (RELATED: Dua Lipa Reveals An Eye-Popping Tiffany Necklace From The Vault)

“We have not been presented with any evidence that any of the jewelry at issue was damaged by Nicki,” Siev said.

“This lawsuit appears to be nothing more than an ordinary insurance claim by the jeweler designed to generate publicity for itself and extract a payment to which it is not entitled. We will defend the lawsuit vigorously,” he said, according to TMZ.