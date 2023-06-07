Ohio Suspect Gets Beat Up By Crowd After Allegedly Committing Murder: REPORT

A nearby crowd beat up an alleged Ohio murderer before police arrested him Monday, local outlet News 5 Cleveland reports.

Cleveland police initially responded to a call about a shooting in the 3700 block along West 39th Place, according to News 5. Law enforcement told the outlet they found a deceased 30-year-old male upon arrival at the scene.

Attempts were reportedly made unsuccessfully to aid the alleged murder victim and EMS crews were called in, but ultimately officers declared the individual dead at the scene Monday evening, according to WJW.

Police then heard about a fight amid a large crowd at a nearby convenience store after they cleared the shooting scene, the outlet reported. The crowd left one man beaten up, WKYC reported.

Police officers connected the beating victim with the prior shooting and arrested him as a suspect, according to the outlet.

Homicide suspect arrested after getting into fight near scene of shooting, police say https://t.co/z73NJ6S579 — News 5 Cleveland (@WEWS) June 7, 2023

There are differing reports as to where on his body the initial victim was shot, with WKYC reporting he died from a bullet wound to the back and WJW reporting it was a shot to the chest.

The name of the suspect for the alleged murder has not been released publicly. An investigation by the Homicide Division of the Cleveland Division of Police remains ongoing, the outlet reported.