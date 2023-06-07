Oversight Committee Unveils FBI Contempt Resolution

The House Oversight and Government Accountability Committee released a resolution holding FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress ahead of a Thursday committee hearing.

“We have been clear that the FBI must produce the unclassified FD-1023 record to the custody of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. To date, the FBI has refused to comply with our lawfully issued subpoena and even refused to admit the record’s existence up until a week ago. Once Director Wray confirmed the record’s existence, the FBI started their coverup by leaking a false narrative to the media. The case is not closed as the White House, Democrats, and the FBI would have the American people believe,” Oversight Committee chairman James Comer of Kentucky said in a statement.

“Americans have lost trust in the FBI’s ability to enforce the law impartially and demand answers, transparency, and accountability. The Oversight Committee must follow the facts for the American people and ensure the federal government is held accountable.” (RELATED: Speaker McCarthy Threatens To Hold FBI Director In Contempt Over Joe Biden Document)

Comer and committee ranking member Jamie Raskin of Maryland viewed an FD-1023 document at FBI headquarters on Monday. The document contains interview notes from a long-time bureau source who alleged that then-Vice President Joe Biden was involved in a bribery scheme. Comer has repeatedly sought hard copies of the document, but FBI officials claim that providing them would jeopardize an ongoing investigation.

The Oversight Committee is scheduled to mark up the contempt resolution at a Thursday hearing, and will then vote on whether or not to hold Wray in contempt. The resolution is expected to pass.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.