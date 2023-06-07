Famous BMX Biker Dead Following Motocross Crash At Age 29

Famous BMX biker Pat Casey died June 6 at the age of 29 after crashing his motorcycle at a Motocross event.
San Diego County released a statement confirming the incident, which was later confirmed by Casey’s wife, colleagues and fans on social media. “On Tuesday, June 6 around 2:45 p.m., deputies from the Ramona Sheriff’s Station and Cal Fire Paramedics responded to the Slayground Motocross Park in Ramona for a report of a person who had been involved in a motorcycle accident,” the Sheriff’s department wrote in their statement.
“Deputies found a 29-year-old man had crashed his motorcycle while performing a jump on the park ramps. Deputies and paramedics attempted life-saving measures. However, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene,” they said.
Casey’s fellow BMX writers quickly took to social media to pay tribute to their friend.
TJ Lavin posted a photo of Casey on his Instagram page. “The world lost one of the baddest to ever do it. I’m so sorry for his wife and kids,” he wrote. “@patcaseybmx will forever be remembered for the down to earth sweetheart of a guy that he was. #bmxfamily,” he said.
“See you on the other side my brother. Thank you for the years of love,” Tyler Fernengel wrote on Casey’s last Instagram post.
Casey was sponsored by Monster Energy and respected for his tricks and talents on his BMX bike. He won back-to-back X Games medals in 2012 and 2013, according to Dirt Bike Lover. (RELATED: WWE Legend The Iron Sheik Dead At Age 81)
Casey is survived by his wife Chase Casey, their 8-year-old son Reid, and 7-year-old daughter, Taytum.