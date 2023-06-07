Anchor Asks Head Of PGA What He Thinks About 9/11 Victims. Tour Commissioner Pauses, Stumbles To Find An Answer

PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan was asked on Wednesday’s edition of Golf Today to respond to 9/11 families furious over the PGA’s decision to merge with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour.

The head of 9/11 Families United wrote a statement Tuesday saying they were “shocked and deeply offended” over the PGA’s decision to partner with a Saudi-funded enterprise. The organization wrote that Monahan “co-opted the 9/11 community last year in the PGA’s unequivocal agreement that the Saudi LIV project was nothing more than sportswashing of Saudi Arabia’s reputation.” Monahan criticized players in summer of 2022 who joined the LIV tour for more money, implying their decision was immoral. (RELATED: ‘We Said We’d Never Do That’: Pro Golfers React To Finding Out PGA Tour Caved To Rival League)

In an interview on Golf Channel, Jay Monahan stumbles though an attempt to defend his hypocrisy regarding the use of 9/11 families as a talking point against LIV Golf. pic.twitter.com/6blmZd8kDg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 7, 2023

Monahan said Wednesday that he regretted not reaching out to those potentially affected by the LIV merger, including the families of 9/11 victims. Although he lamented not being more transparent in communicating the deal with “important constituents,” he argued that the deal helps the sport.

“I read Terry’s comments. I … I … you know, obviously acknowledge her loss and completely understand her position. And, to the question that you were just asking, you know, I wish, I think about the fact that I allowed confidentiality to prevail here. And in allowing confidentiality to prevail, I did not communicate to very important constituents including the families of 9/11. And, I regret that. I really do. But as we sit here today, you know, I think, I think it’s important to, you know, to reiterate that- um, I feel like the move that we’ve made and how we move forward is in the best interest of our sport. We’ve eliminated those fractures. Um, but for, for any, any difficulties that I’ve caused on that front, again, I have to own that as well. And that comes back to communication.”

Several golfers, including those who have been on the PGA tour throughout the legal squabbles and drama that came with a new rival league flushed with cash, as well as those who left for the LIV tour, reacted to the news of a merger Tuesday. Some of the athletes who have been officially on the LIV tour for awhile celebrated in some form, like with a cheeky response. Many of the golfers who have been loyal to the PGA tour, some of whom turned down many millions of dollars to join the LIV tour, expressed their shock and dismay.

Some reports indicate that the majority of PGA Tour golfers don’t want Monahan to serve as the commissioner anymore.