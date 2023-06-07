Dem Congressman Brings A Massive Poster Of ‘The One And Only Queen Of Drag’ To The House Floor

Democrat Congressman Robert Garcia of California brought a poster to the House floor of famous drag queen RuPaul to mark the beginning of Pride month Wednesday.

Drag shows have become a regular occurrence at some schools, taxpayer-funded libraries, and teacher’s union meetings. In response, some states have moved to restrict children from attending the shows. The Texas legislature passed a bill in May which would ban kids from attending adult-themed drag shows. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation launched an investigation into an explicit drag show marked to “all ages” in December. The Pentagon canceled an all ages drag show in June, saying it was “not a suitable use of DOD resources.” (RELATED: Mike Pence Slams Dodgers For Inviting Anti-Catholic Drag Group To Pride Night Ahead Of Presidential Announcement)

“Just went on the U.S. House floor to give a speech about…….RuPaul,” Garcia wrote in a tweet.

Congressman Robert Garcia (D-CA): “I rise to commemorate the start of Pride Month by honoring the one and only queen of drag, RuPaul… an American phenomenon and icon.” pic.twitter.com/kTTq25yueQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 7, 2023

“I rise to commemorate the start of Pride month by honoring the one and only queen of drag, RuPaul,” Garcia said on the House floor. “An artist, a philanthropist, and a barrier breaker, RuPaul Charles has become an American phenomenon and an icon. Nobody has more charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent than RuPaul Charles.”

“The world needs more love, and yes, more RuPaul,” Garcia continued, after praising the entertainer’s hit show RuPaul’s Drag Race. “I wanna thank RuPaul Charles for his years of leadership in our community and his activism. This pride season as we recommit to celebrating diversity, difference, and self-love, we must always remember what RuPaul so famously says, ‘if you can’t love yourself, how the hell are you going to love somebody else.'”

Just went on the U.S. House floor to give a speech about…….RuPaul. pic.twitter.com/ygXdrMxGE0 — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) June 7x, 2023

The Los Angeles Dodgers recently invited, then disinvited, then re-invited a drag queen group that has been criticized by Christians for making fun of and sexualizing Jesus Christ and Catholic nuns. The group is notorious for dressing up in sexualized depictions of Jesus Christ and nuns and dancing provocatively. The Dodgers apologized to the group after initially disinviting them, vowing to “educate” themselves.