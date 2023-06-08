Biden’s COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha Steps Down

President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Response Coordinator, Dr. Ashish Jha, is stepping down, according to a June 8 announcement from the White House.

Biden appointed Dr. Jha on March 17, 2022. He succeeded Jeffrey Zients, who now serves as Biden’s chief of staff. Jha temporarily left his job as dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health upon his appointment, according to a press release from the university.

“Ashish will bring to President Biden and our nation what he has brought — and will bring back — to Brown: an unrivaled commitment to improving public health equitably, effectively, creatively, with heart and a commitment to science,” Brown University President Christina H. Paxson said at the time.

Jha came to the White House as the administration transitioned from its emergency COVID response to preparedness and management, with Americans resuming everyday activities alongside the rollout of COVID vaccines. (RELATED: STUDY: Immunity From Infection As Protective As COVID-19 Vaccination)

The Biden administration’s statement seemingly implies the role of COVID-19 Response Coordinator will no longer be necessary, as the administration said it is now equipped with “the tools to manage COVID-19 and the virus no longer controls our daily lives.” Nearing one month since the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the COVID-19 public health emergency officially expired, this will be the first time in his presidency Biden will be left without a COVID response leader.

Jha will leave the White House on June 15 in order to return to his position at Brown on July 1, according to a press release from the university.