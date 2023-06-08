‘Bunch Of Malarkey’: Biden Pressed On Bribery Scheme Allegations

President Joe Biden said Thursday that the House Oversight Committee allegations about his involvement in a bribery scheme are a “bunch of malarkey.”

The president’s remarks mark the first time he has publicly responded to GOP claims that he was directly involved in corruption. House Oversight Republicans obtained access on Thursday to an FBI document confirming the existence of a bureau investigation into a “bribery scheme” involving foreign business interests and members of the Biden family. The bureau turned over the document after committee Republicans threatened to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt.

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who sits on the committee, told the Daily Caller that the information in the document “implicates Joe Biden in a pay-to-play scheme bribery scheme to get a prosecutor fired that was investigating Burisma where Hunter Biden sat on the board.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Should Be Prosecuted’ — MTG Says Joe Biden Should Serve Jail Time After Reading FBI Doc Relating To Burisma)

The New York Post’s Steven Nelson asked the president on Thursday for his response to Republicans’ allegations.

“Where’s the money? I’m joking,” Biden responded during the joint press conference with United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. “It’s a bunch of malarkey.”

The document is part of a larger House Oversight investigation, and the next report will feature information about Hunter Biden and his alleged connections to foreign prostitutes, Greene previously told the Caller.

The House Oversight Committee published a report on May 10 alleging that the Biden family received $10 million from foreign assets in Romania and China while Joe Biden was vice president.