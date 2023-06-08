Canadian Government Forest Fire Stats Contradict White House ‘Climate Change’ Narrative

Canadian National Forestry Database (CNFD) statistics do not support the White House’s assertion that the ongoing Canadian wildfires are attributable to climate change.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the smoke over much of the eastern U.S. “is yet another alarming example of the ways in which the climate crisis is disturbing our lives and our communities” in remarks delivered Wednesday.

A 2021 assessment report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) concluded with “medium confidence” that “climate change is playing an increasing role in determining wildfire regimes alongside human activity.”

Official datasets and studies undermine assertions from the White House that the major forest fires raging in Canada are directly attributable to climate change.

Smoke from the fires continues to envelop the skies of large portions of the American Northeast and Midwest, according to the National Weather Service. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the smoky haze “is yet another alarming example of the ways in which the climate crisis is disturbing our lives and our communities” on Wednesday in remarks to reporters, but data from the Canadian National Forestry Database (CNFD) and the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) does not support this assertion.

Several prominent media outlets have matched the White House’s narrative. The Washington Post, ABC News, The Guardian, and The New York Times all published articles on Wednesday and Thursday which were similar to Jean-Pierre’s statements pertaining to the link between climate change and the Canadian wildfires.

CNFD data shows that the frequency of Canadian forest fires has demonstrated a trend of general decrease since 1990, the first year on record on the CNFD website. The general decrease in Canadian forest fire frequency is accompanied by an approximately 18% increase in global concentration of atmospheric carbon dioxide over the course of the same time period, according to data from Statista.

Climate scientists frequently point to increasing atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations as a quantifiable indicator of global warming caused by human activity, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. (RELATED: Media Blames Canadian Forest Fires On Global Warming)

“I know for many communities out West, this is nothing new. They experience this every year, but it is certainly getting worse. It is yet another alarming example of the ways in which the climate crisis is disturbing our lives and our communities.” —@PressSec on air quality pic.twitter.com/47RIl3My2l — Climate Power (@ClimatePower) June 7, 2023

The 2021 assessment report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) did not project eastern Canada to become more prone to fire outbreaks under any future climate scenario, even its worst-case models. The researchers who authored the report concluded with “medium confidence” that “climate change is playing an increasing role in determining wildfire regimes alongside human activity,” and reported “low confidence” that “fire weather seasons have lengthened globally between 1979 and 2013.”

The same report concluded with “high confidence” that “global land area burned has declined in recent decades.”

The IPCC does not project eastern Canada to become more fire prone under any climate scenario, even RCP8.5 pic.twitter.com/yrWegWXPOB — The Honest Broker (@RogerPielkeJr) June 7, 2023

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that the wildfires and the resultant smoky haze over the city “are an urgent reminder that we must act now to protect our city and the environment” during a Wednesday press conference. He later stated that he thinks “climate change is going to force us to re-think the conditions that we’re going to be facing, and we’re going to have to re-think how do we encourage people to use… alternate transportation.”

Check out this almost unbelievable time-lapse of wildfire smoke consuming the World Trade Center and the New York City skyline. Those vulnerable to poor air quality, including seniors and young children, should limit time outdoors if possible. More: https://t.co/ChRuWv7X6E pic.twitter.com/mtKtLun8lN — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) June 7, 2023

Canadian Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair stated during a press conference on Wednesday that 414 wild fires continued to burn across Canada with 239 classified as “out of control.” The fires had burned 3.8 million hectares of land and forced the evacuation of more than 20,000 Canadian residents as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Blair. (RELATED: Bureaucrats Annoyed US Emissions Levels Are Plummeting Despite Leaving Paris Deal)

The onset of the smoky haze in the eastern region of the U.S. forced various health administrations to issue air quality alerts to residents of affected areas and cities, including Detroit, Philadelphia, New York City, and Washington, D.C. The haze has caused numerous other disruptions including the cancellation of professional sporting events on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

A representative from the Eastern Region Headquarters of the National Weather Service told the Daily Caller News Foundation Wednesday afternoon that the haze is unlikely to subside completely in all affected regions until at least the end of the upcoming weekend.

Neither the White House nor Adams’s office responded immediately to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

