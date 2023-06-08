‘Any Of Us Can Go At Any Minute’: Chris Hemsworth Reveals Intense Moments After Jeremy Renner Accident

Famous actor Chris Hemsworth said he’s been thinking about his mortality Tuesday after seeing his “Avengers” co-star Jeremy Renner struggle to recover from his near-fatal snow plow accident.

Hemsworth is approaching his 40s, and the aftermath of Renner’s accident left him rattled about how suddenly life could change. He discussed the intense emotions he felt while standing by for critical health updates on Renner’s condition during a recent interview with GQ.

“None of us really knew how serious it was. I think anything like that, it’s an immediate realization of ‘Wow, any of us can go at any minute…” Hemsworth said.

The famous actor explained he and his “Avengers” co-stars regularly communicated in a group chat as they tried to process Renner’s traumatic experience.

Hemsworth, Renner, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson provided support to one another as they stood by, unable to do anything to better Renner’s situation, and wondering if he would survive, according to GQ.

“We were all on our ‘Avengers’ text chain, we were all chatting. And it was wild,” Hemsworth said.

The experience made him realize the fragility of his existence and wonder about the future.

“We’re getting to the age now where we’re going to start losing people we love,” he said. (RELATED: Jeremy Renner Reflects On His Accident 15 Months After Tragedy Struck)

Renner was run over by a snow plow and airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. The actor suffered blunt chest trauma and over 30 broken bones, in addition to a slew of other injuries. He underwent a series of surgical procedures and has since documented his painful recovery progress on social media.