Top Dem Senator Seeking To Prevent Some Biden Admin Deportations

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez is seeking to prevent the Biden administration from deporting Venezuelan migrants back to their home country, according to Axios.

The Biden administration has sought to work with the government of Guatemala to deport Venezuelans before they reach the U.S. or Mexico, Axios reported. The plan would require the approval of Congress, but Menendez, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, refuses to allow it. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Florida Releases Video Showing Migrants Signing Waivers, Celebrating Arrival In California: ‘They Treated Us Super Well’)

The last thing we should be doing right now is trying to deport hard working immigrants from #Venezuela while the Maduro regime continues its path towards self-destruction. https://t.co/0GLiSGzGok — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) December 13, 2018

Federal authorities have seen a surge in Venezuelan migrants crossing the southern border. In an effort to address the surge, the Biden administration started a program to allow migrants from Venezuela to apply for humanitarian parole if they meet certain criteria, including having a U.S. sponsor.

Neither Menendez’s office nor the White House responded to requests for comment.

The U.S. faces a major hurdle in making its own deportations due to poor diplomatic relations with Socialist Venezuela. The latest proposal to have a foreign country conduct deportations on behalf of the U.S. government would be an unprecedented move, a Senate source with knowledge of the situation told Axios.

“[W]e believe all countries must do their part to quickly screen individuals and conduct repatriations for those who do not have a legal basis to remain in their country,” a National Security Council spokesperson told Axios.

“In line with our strategy to engage diplomatically and collaboratively manage our regional migration challenge, we have been and will continue to look for ways to support our partners in this work,” the spokesperson said.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.