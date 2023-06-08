‘It’s Not Gonna Be Because He Took The Documents’: Bill Barr Lays Out Left’s Last Hope To Indict Trump

Former Attorney General Bill Barr laid out on Fox News on Thursday how prosecutors may possibly indict former President Donald Trump.

Barr joined “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” when host Martha MacCallum asked him to weigh in on the potential impending indictment.

“When you look at this Trump situation with regard to the documents, which you have always said is the most likely area where you think that there is evidence for an indictment, what do you see happening right now, and it just really goes back to my other question, why is this process happening so quickly in the middle of a presidential election, and you know the Bidens seem to have four, five years for everybody to assess all this information?” MacCallum asked.

“This was a fairly simple case, the Mar-a-Lago case. This is a case that can be done relatively quickly,” Barr said. (RELATED: ‘We’ve Got To End This Two-Tiered System’: Pence Rips Biden’s DOJ For ‘Divisive’ Raid On Mar-a-Lago)

“Because?”

“That’s why I thought – because it is a very limited question. It relates to one collection of documents, and why they weren’t given to the government once they were subpoenaed. And it is a pretty simple case,” Barr responded.

“You believe that the charge will be obstruction based on what you have said before?” MacCallum pressed.

“If I had to bet, I think that there’s gonna be an indictment here on that basis, but it’s not gonna be because he took the documents or even had the documents for a while. I think it’s because they believe that he acted deceitfully once the government tried to get the documents back.”

The Department of Justice reportedly sent Trump’s legal team a letter indicating the former president is the target of a federal investigation regarding the possible mishandling of classified documents. A special counsel led by Jack Smith is investigating Trump for allegedly concealing classified documents and attempting to prevent federal authorities from taking them. The FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in August in search of the documents.