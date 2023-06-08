Elliot Page Says Voice In Her Head Told Her She Was Trans After She Beat Her Own Head In Suicide Attempt

The actor Elliot Page said that a voice in her head told her she was transgender in an interview with the Los Angeles Times this week.

Page, who is a woman and previously went by the name “Ellen,” identified as transgender publicly in December. Page says she underwent surgery to remove her breasts. (RELATED: Undercover Journo Gets Approved For Testicle Removal After 22-Minute Telehealth Appointment With Transgender Clinic)

“One night, he tried to knock himself out,” the LA Times wrote of Page, who now identifies as a man. “Took his knuckles to his face and pounded over and over until bruises formed. For days after, he sat in a lawn chair on the porch, ashamed, his face sore. And then he heard a voice.”

“You don’t have to feel this way,” the voice reportedly said.

“It was as if something in my brain turned around,” Page told the outlet. “The agonizing voice saying, ‘No, you’re not,’ ‘No, you can’t’ just switched and became very gentle and loving. ‘Oh, maybe I’m trans. Why don’t I explore that?”

A month later, Page announced she was identifying as male, and was scheduled for a mastectomy after a Zoom call with a doctor.

Page has recently made the news for claiming she was the victim of a “transphobic” attack outside a hotel in Los Angeles. Page says a man approached her and threatened to “gay bash” her, yelling, “This is why I need a gun.” Page has been criticized for the story, with some drawing connections between her account and the now-debunked story actor Jussie Smollett told of an alleged attack by Trump supporters in Chicago.