Esports Star Reportedly Dies By Suicide After Tweeting ‘Good Night’

Karel “Twisten” Asenbrener reportedly died by suicide Tuesday at age 19 after posting a chilling message to his fans the same day.

Asengrener’s last tweet before he reportedly took his own life reads only “Good night.” The young esports star’s gaming organization, Team Vitality, confirmed his death in a Twitter post.

“Our first thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this difficult time,” the French esports team wrote in a statement translated into both French and English. “Rest in peace Karel.”

Good night — Twisten (@TwistenVAL) June 6, 2023

One of the team’s assistant coaches, Harry “Gorilla” Mepham, responded to the organization’s announcement.

“Words can not describe the grief or emptiness i’m feeling right now,” he tweeted June 7. “I loved him and forever will.”

Team Vitality used their social media platform to urge anyone who may be contemplating suicide to reach out for help and seek support.

Rest in Peace Karel ❤️ pic.twitter.com/F3JjY9aCef — Team Vitality 🐝 (@TeamVitality) June 7, 2023

Asenbrener revealed in February that he was battling depression, according to an online statement cited by TMZ, but said he had benefitted greatly from time spent in a mental hospital, and seemed to be approaching life with renewed hope.

“I dont know if people saw it at the event here at the LOCK/IN but over Christmas I did bad things to myself,” he wrote in a statement on the messaging site TwitLonger. (RELATED: Reality TV Star Reveals She Woke Up In A Hospital After Suicide Attempt)

“I self harmed and my was in bad situation for a few days and was considering ending it all but my dad saved me. I spent few days in the ‘worst’ Mental Health Hospital for people that have serious problems. After that I had a new fresh start and was able to thankfully get my shit together,” he continued.

The esports star last competed May 25 and earned $10,000 over the course of his gaming career, according to Escorenews.