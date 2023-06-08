EXCLUSIVE: ‘Should Be Prosecuted’ — MTG Says Joe Biden Should Serve Jail Time After Reading FBI Doc Relating To Burisma

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she believes President Joe Biden should be prosecuted Thursday after the FBI allowed her and other members on the House Oversight Committee to view a document detailing an informant’s criminal allegations against Biden.

The FBI-generated FD-1023 allegedly shows Biden was involved in a pay-to-play scheme while serving as Vice President, according to Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer. In an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller, Greene explained what she read on the document at the sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF), and said she and other members were not allowed to make copies of the document or take notes. However, Greene told the Caller she took “very detailed notes” anyway. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: MTG Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against FBI Director Christopher Wray)

Greene told the Caller that the infomation in the document “implicates Joe Biden in a pay-to-play scheme bribery scheme to get a prosecutor fired that was investigating Burisma where Hunter Biden sat on the board.” She also said the FBI informant is “extremely credible,” beforing arguing that the document “implicates our national security” and puts Americans “at risk” amid the war in Ukraine.

“This is an impeachable document. President Biden should be impeached. Secondly, he should be prosecuted. This is unbelievable. It’s a pay-to-play scheme. He took a bribe from a from a foreign national in a foreign country that paid millions of dollars,” Greene added. “He needs to be prosecuted for this, and I would argue that he should serve jail time.”

“If we were not politically divided, if we were the United States that used to exist, that is righteous and just, if we were a just nation, Joe Biden would be impeached. No one could argue with this. Democrat or Republican, I would say no one can argue with it now,” she continued. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: MTG Says Holding Wray In Contempt Of Congress Is ‘Guaranteed,’ Says Oversight Knows More Than He Thinks)

In May, Greene introduced articles of impeachment against Biden during a press conference. The Daily Caller obtained a copy of the articles of impeachment, saying Biden is trying to “systematically destroy” the U.S. In 2021, Greene introduced articles of impeachment against Biden, citing Biden’s alleged involvement with Ukraine while serving as vice president.

Greene also said the House Oversight will be launching for subpoenas in the coming days.