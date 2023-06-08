FBI Allowing Oversight Committee To View Biden Doc

After a month of refusing to comply with a Congressional subpoena, the FBI is now set to allow members of the House Oversight Committee to view the document which allegedly shows President Joe Biden was involved in a pay-to-play scheme while serving as Vice President.

“After weeks of refusing to even admit the FD-1023 record exists, the FBI has agreed to cooperate and is now allowing all members of the Oversight Committee to review this unclassified record alleging a bribery scheme by then VP Biden,” Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer tweeted Wednesday night.

🚨After weeks of refusing to even admit the FD-1023 record exists, the FBI has agreed to cooperate and is now allowing all members of the Oversight Committee to review this unclassified record alleging a bribery scheme by then VP Biden. More here👇https://t.co/pyjmEuf2MY — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) June 8, 2023



The House Oversight and Government Accountability Committee released a resolution June 7 that would have held FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress for failing to produce the subpoenaed document. The FBI’s decision to relent and allow members of the House Oversight members to view the form came just hours before the House Committee was scheduled to vote on the question of contempt for Director Wray. (RELATED: ‘Obstructionist’: Comer Issues New Deadline To The FBI, Threatens Contempt)

“Let’s be clear: the allegations contained within this record are not closed as the White House and Democrats would have the American people believe. Former Attorney General Barr confirmed this information was sent to the U.S. Attorney in Delaware for further investigation and the FBI has confirmed it is being used in an ongoing investigation,” Comer stated in a press release.

“We also know the confidential human source who provided this information is highly credible and trusted, has worked with the FBI for over a decade, and has been paid six figures,” Comer continued.

In addition to allowing House Oversight members to view the document and receive a briefing, the FBI will allow Comer and Ranking Member Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin to review two additional documents referenced in the FD-1023, the press release stated.

“Americans have lost trust in the FBI’s ability to enforce the law impartially and demand answers, transparency, and accountability,” Comer observed in the release. By allowing all of the Oversight Committee a chance to review the document pertaining to Biden’s alleged pay-to-play scheme, Comer said the agency is making an “important step toward conducting oversight of the FBI and holding it accountable to the American people.”