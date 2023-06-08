GOP Rep. Byron Donalds Vows To Answer Biden’s Corruption Question: ‘Where’s The Money?’

Republican Florida Rep. Byron Donalds vowed Thursday to hold President Joe Biden accountable for alleged involvement in a bribery scheme with his family.

Biden dismissed allegations from the House Oversight Committee that he was directly involved in a “bribery scheme” when asked by the New York Post’s Steven Nelson what his response was to the allegations.

“Where’s the money? I’m joking,” Biden said during a joint press conference with United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. “It’s a bunch of malarkey.”

Donalds, however, didn’t appreciate the so-called joke, warning Biden he would be held accountable. (RELATED: ‘I’m Supposed To Take The FBI’s Word?’: Comer Fires Back At Reporter Asking Why FBI Is Being Held In Contempt)

“Joe Biden just asked, ‘Where’s the money’ when pressed on whether or not he sold out the country with his family’s business deals,” Donalds tweeted. “Joe, the money is hidden in the DOZENS of LLCs you & your family created to HIDE THE MONEY.”

“You can run, but you can’t hide from House Republicans.”

The House Oversight Committee is investigating the Biden family for alleged influence-peddling, with Chairman James Comer alleging in April that at least nine Biden family members were involved in international business dealings while Biden was vice president. Comer later published a report on May 10 alleging the Biden family received $10 million from foreign assets in Romania and China while Biden was vice president.