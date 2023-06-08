‘He’s Afraid’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Complains That Mike Pence Didn’t Criticize Trump Enough During Town Hall

“The View” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin complained Thursday that former Vice President Mike Pence didn’t criticize former President Donald Trump enough during a CNN town hall.

Pence announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for president in the 2024 election Wednesday, calling out former President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol building during a speech in Iowa. The former vice president also appeared at a CNN town hall, where he ripped Trump on entitlement spending, but also criticized the Justice Department over a “two-tiered system” and supported bans on sex change procedures for children.

“I’m bummed out, I’m just going to be honest,” Griffin said. “The things I was looking to see is if he would be unequivocal on both January 6th but also Donald Trump’s unfitness for office, and he waffled when it came to supporting him if he’s the nominee, and also that a former president, if they’re charged, especially under the Espionage Act, what he might be charged under, should he be able to be pardoned. He should not.” (RELATED: ‘That Would Make Me Gleeful’: ‘The View’ Co-Host Says She Wants To See Trump ‘In An Orange Jumpsuit’)

“This frustrates me because I had a firsthand view to Mike Pence’s role in the administration, and love him or hate him, he was behind stopping some of the worst policies and advancing ones that I think were some of the best. He’s afraid to tell that story,” Griffin, a former Trump administration official, said.

Pence currently is polling in fourth place for the Republican nomination, drawing 3.8% support in the RealClearPolitics.com average, trailing Trump, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, and former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

“In a field that’s already crowded, go out and say you would not have passed tax cuts if I wasn’t twisting Jeff Flake’s arm in the Senate to get that through at midnight,” Griffin continued. “You wouldn’t have had the USMCA which helped build the middle class and helped our agriculture sector without me. Donald Trump didn’t know how to advance a bill in Congress, but also to say, family separation, I was the one fighting behind the scenes to pull back that terrible, horrible policy.”

Trump has criticized Pence for not rejecting the certification claims in disputed states during the Jan. 6, 2021 certification of the electoral votes for the 2020 presidential election. Pence said in March that Trump’s actions “endangered” his family.

“I didn’t hear him make that case, so then he just became indistinguishable from Nikki Haley and Tim Scott in the race,” Griffin said. “I was bummed about that.”

