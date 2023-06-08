‘It’s Bullsh*t!’: Squad Member Melts Down Over Biden Admin’s Fast-Tracking Of Natural Gas Pipeline 

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan melted down during a Thursday protest against the Biden administration’s fast-tracking of a key natural gas pipeline following passage of the debt ceiling deal.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline’s approval came as part of the deal reached between Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to lift the debt ceiling. The $6.6 billion pipeline would run about 300 miles through West Virginia, according to the Mountain Valley Pipeline Project, which has faced years of delays due to environmental reviews.

“What the hell does a pipeline have to do with reducing the deficit?!,” Tlaib yelled during the protest in a video posted on Twitter. “It’s bullshit! It’s bullshit! Bullshit! I call bullshit!” (RELATED: Biden’s Energy Secretary Says ‘We Can All Learn From China’ On Climate Policy)

REP. TLAIB UNHINGED: “What the hell does a pipeline have to do with reducing the deficit?! It’s bullshit! It’s Bullshit! Bullshit! I call bullshit!” pic.twitter.com/yivlrhf8Kx — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 8, 2023

“The one-and-only Rashida Tlaib has arrived at the White House,” the environmental group Climate Defiance tweeted. “In air that’s choking us, in a climate on the brink of collapse, she is demanding the President declare a climate emergency and stop the Mountain Valley Pipeline.”

During her rant, Tlaib ripped conservatives who noted China and India’s widespread use of coal to generate electricity.

“You got right-wing people saying ‘well, China got this all the time and India and these other…’ — What are you talking about?! That is not how you’re supposed to be talking about it!” Tlaib said in another video clip posted on Twitter.

REP. TLAIB AT CLIMATE PROTEST: “You got right-wing people saying ‘well, China got this all the time and India and these other…’ — What are you talking about?! That is not how you’re supposed to be talking about it!” pic.twitter.com/SvqxqGsNuP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 8, 2023

Climate Defiance interrupted a Tuesday event where West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin was celebrating the approval of the pipeline.

