‘Stop Shoving This Down Our Throats!’: Joe Rogan Slams Target Over ‘Trans’ Swimwear

Podcast host Joe Rogan tore into the left for “shoving” transgender culture down “our throats” during Tuesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Rogan was joined by Theo Von, who suggested there should be an app that allows people to track where their favorite businesses donate money so consumers can hit the “bottom line” of companies that support organizations or institutions they disagree with.

“Target lost billions of dollars because they tried to have this pride selection. They had all these like pride children’s shirts,” Rogan noted.

"Gay children," Von jumped in.

"Yeah, and obviously this Bud Light thing with Dylan Mulvaney, they've lost $20+ billion. Can you imagine you're just gonna send a fucking can to a confused person that 'Day 365 of womanhood' and you send that person a fucking can with their face on it and your company loses $20 billion?" Rogan said. "That is wild shit man. So we're seeing that now where we never saw that before. People are going 'ENOUGH, ENOUGH.' Stop shoving this down everybody's throat. When I go to Target I don't want to see like fucking tuck pants, like they're designed to help you tuck your dick. Like that's not normal, I don't want that right in front of everybody. It's weird."

“There’s a lot of fucking real weirdness with this group of people that’s trying to change the way people view sexuality and gender,” Rogan added before Von again reiterated his app idea.

Target pulled several Pride month items from its stores in the wake of significant backlash over several products, including baby clothes with LGBT themes. The retail giant has lost roughly $10 billion from its market cap since the pushback began. Bud Light has also suffered billions in losses since partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.