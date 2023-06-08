Teacher On Leave For Reportedly Teaching Students About Sex Toys, ‘Booty Hole’ Stimulation

A California teacher has been placed on administrative leave after a video surfaced on social media showing her teaching students about sex toys and discussing the sexual pleasure men receive from applying pressure to the prostate.

Judy Rehburg, a science teacher at El Dorado High School in Placentia, drew the ire of parents in the school district after a secretly recorded video emerged from one of her classes. In the video, Rehburg can be heard telling students about the pleasure centers for men and women and explaining the design of sex toys and where they can be purchased.

High school teacher at @eldohawks explains to students why sodomy is pleasurable and why sex toys available at Target are designed a certain way. “You don’t actually have to go inside the booty hole, you can just push on the seam…and they apparently really like that.” The… pic.twitter.com/yeQG8D5jZJ — Expose Them (@ExposeDarkDeeds) May 31, 2023



“You don’t actually have to go inside the booty hole,” Rehburg can be heard telling students. “You can actually just push on the seam and that stimulates the prostate gland as well and [men] apparently really like that,” she told students.

Rehburg went on to explain that gay men find anal sex pleasurable because it stimulates the prostate as well as a lot of “nerve endings in the booty,” likening the prostate to the female “G-spot.” Due to the anatomical positions of the male and female pleasure centers, Rehburg further explained to students, sex toys are designed in a way to find “that spot,” telling students that such toys are available for purchase at Target and CVS.

“District employees are trusted to exercise professional judgment when deciding whether or not a particular issue is suitable for study or discussion,” said Alyssa Griffiths, a spokeswoman for the Placentia-Yorba Linda school district, according to the New York Post.

“In the classroom, employees act on behalf of the district and are expected to follow the adopted curriculum, and they should not advocate personal opinions or viewpoints,” Griffiths added. (RELATED: ‘It Made Me Physically Nauseous’: Parents Reportedly Furious Over Illustrated 5th Grade Sex Ed Curriculum)

Though the video sparked widespread outrage, some community members expressed support for Rehburg. “This is everybody’s favorite teacher. She’s kind. She loves nature, plants, birds and all biology,” parent Molly Kurzbard stated, according to the New York Post. Kurzbard reportedly added that her own daughter had learned about similar issues as a student in Rehburg’s class.