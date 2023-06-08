Kevin O’Leary, Kayleigh McEnany Rip Kamala Harris For Blaming Canadian Wildfire On Climate Change

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary and “Outnumbered” co-host Kayleigh McEnany tore into Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday for blaming the Canadian wildfires on climate change.

Harris, along with other Democrats, have connected the destructive Canadian wildfires to climate change as smoke from the fires blankets huge swaths of the northeastern U.S. O’Leary said the climate change argument is misleading since these wildfires occur periodically due to lightning bolts and other natural causes.

“First of all, this is not unprecedented. In many acreages of forests, this is common actually, particularly in pine forests,” O’Leary said. “Every couple of decades, lightning strikes, causing a massive fire, killing all the underbrush. The forests come back even stronger. This is a natural cycle.”

“And I understand why a politician would want to point a finger and say ‘that’s climate change.’ No, it isn’t. It’s a forest fire, and they happen. And they happen in the U.S., they happen in Mexico, they happen here. And unfortunately, in the case of this one, it fell into a low pressure air into New York,” he added.

McEnany quoted Harris, who tweeted Thursday afternoon that the fires “are intensifying because of the climate crisis.” The former Trump press secretary said Democrats always blame wildfires on climate change, noting that Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom made the same claim about his state’s wildfires during the Trump administration. (RELATED: Is This Mars Or New York City?)

“Everyone’s blaming it on climate change, including our vice president, who just tweeted ‘millions of people are facing dangerous air quality due to wildfires across Canada, which are intensifying because of the climate crisis.’ This is what they always do. There were California wildfires in 2020, and I went with President Trump out to California. He sat down with Gavin Newsom there in the room. And Gavin Newsom, what did he have to say?: ‘Please respect the differences of opinion fundamentally on this issue of climate change. The climate change is real.'”

The Canadian wildfire season stretches from May to October, CBS News reported. The country has reportedly experienced record heat and drought in recent years.