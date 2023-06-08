Lainey Wilson Reveals Two-Year Secret Romantic Relationship

“Yellowstone” actress and country music star Lainey Wilson revealed in an interview published Friday that she’s been in a secret relationship for more than two years.

Wilson, 31, made her first debut on “Yellowstone” in season five as the love interest of bunkhouse cowboy Ryan (portrayed by Ian Bohen) after finding success as a country music artist. During an interview on “The Bobby Bones Show,” she revealed she’s secretly been romantically involved with one-time Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges.

Hodges and Wilson walked the red carpet together at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards in May, but no one knew until Friday that the pair had been together for so long. “He’s been around for a while. I just decided to make him wait for two-and-a-half years,” Wilson told Bobby Bones.

She went on to describe her beau as a “good dude” who understands the balance of having a larger-than-life career and normal relationships. “He knows what it’s like chasing a dream because he’s done that for himself. He was in the NFL. He tried out literally for the Steelers and made it and had a really great run with them. Went out to LA Rams and did that,” Wilson continued. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Co-Stars Ryan Bingham And Hassie Harrison Announce Real-Life Romance)

Rumors started swirling that the two may be together after Wilson wore one of his jerseys during a concert in Pittsburgh in April, the Daily Mail noted.

It turns out Hodges is also friendly with Wilson’s pals from the music industry, such as HARDY and Cole Swindell. The pair would regularly FaceTime, and he’ll be hanging out with one or more of them, which Wilson clearly thought was cute and funny.

You can watch the full interview here: