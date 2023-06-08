Lamar Odom Assists Bam Margera Through Rehab

Ex-NBA star Lamar Odom is showing full support for Bam Margera by sitting bedside with the former “Jackass” personality while he detoxes and begins his rehab process.

TMZ shared photographs showing Odom next to Margera’s hospital bed, where Margera lay hooked up to monitors. Odom has journeyed through his own addiction and rehabilitation process, and appears to be devoted to helping Margera turn his life around.

Bam Margera Shares Photo from Detox with Lamar Odom https://t.co/x6op3Fo7Nd — TMZ (@TMZ) June 8, 2023

Odom reportedly personally arrived to greet Margera when he was discharged from psychiatric hold Wednesday and immediately took him to to a facility to fully detox, TMZ reported.

Sources close to the situation told the outlet Odom plans to continue to aid Margera after the detox process by helping him check into a rehab facility for continued care and support. Odom owns several rehab locations and will be placing him into one of his own facilities for specialized care, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Bam Margera Has Been Making Angry Phone Calls To Family While On The Run From Police)

Margera has displayed erratic behavior in recent weeks amid a custody battle involving his young son, Phoenix.