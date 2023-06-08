Entertainment

Lamar Odom Assists Bam Margera Through Rehab

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: Bam Margera attends Cantor Fitzgerald & BGC Partners host annual charity day on 9/11 to benefit over 100 charities worldwide at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 11, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Mike McGregor/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Lamar Odom attends the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Party at Hollywood Palladium on May 08, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Rich Fury/Mark McGregor, Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Ex-NBA star Lamar Odom is showing full support for Bam Margera by sitting bedside with the former “Jackass” personality while he detoxes and begins his rehab process.

TMZ shared photographs showing Odom next to Margera’s hospital bed, where Margera lay hooked up to monitors. Odom has journeyed through his own addiction and rehabilitation process, and appears to be devoted to helping Margera turn his life around.

Odom reportedly personally arrived to greet Margera when he was discharged from psychiatric hold Wednesday and immediately took him to to a facility to fully detox, TMZ reported.

Sources close to the situation told the outlet Odom plans to continue to aid Margera after the detox process by helping him check into a rehab facility for continued care and support. Odom owns several rehab locations and will be placing him into one of his own facilities for specialized care, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Bam Margera Has Been Making Angry Phone Calls To Family While On The Run From Police)

Margera has displayed erratic behavior in recent weeks amid a custody battle involving his young son, Phoenix.