AARON POYNTON: Here’s Why This Veteran Is Supporting Ron DeSantis For President

Throughout history, the United States has recognized the value of having a commander-in-chief with military experience. They possess firsthand knowledge of the sacrifices made by our veterans and the complex challenges faced by our armed forces.

Unfortunately, in recent times, military backgrounds have become increasingly rare among presidential candidates. However, with his distinguished military service and unwavering commitment to the nation, presidential candidate Ron DeSantis stands as a beacon of hope for veterans and military members alike as the only veteran candidate in the 2024 presidential field. (RELATED: JOSH HAMMER: The Case For Ron DeSantis)

DeSantis’ military background sets him apart from every other candidate vying for the highest office in the land. Having graduated from Harvard Law School, he could have pursued a lucrative career, yet he chose to serve his country.

Commissioned as a Judge Advocate General (JAG) officer in the United States Navy, DeSantis exemplified the spirit of patriotism by defending our legal system and ensuring justice within the military ranks. During his active-duty service, DeSantis deployed to Iraq in support of the SEAL mission in Fallujah, Ramadi and the rest of Al Anbar province.

His military decorations include the Bronze Star Medal for Meritorious Service and the Iraq Campaign Medal, demonstrating his bravery, dedication, and ability to lead under pressure.

Presidents with military experience were once the norm in American politics, but this tradition has waned in recent decades. Seventeen of the first twenty presidents had military experience, but over the past 20 years, only one president — George W. Bush — had military service.

Recognizing the unique perspective that military and combat service brings to the presidency is crucial. The commander-in-chief is responsible for making life-and-death decisions that impact our service members and national security.

A leader with firsthand knowledge of military operations and the complexities of warfare is better equipped to navigate these critical decisions.

The most important responsibility of the president is undoubtedly that of commander-in-chief. This role demands a leader who not only possesses a deep understanding of military affairs but also embodies the values and principles of the armed forces.

DeSantis’ military background ensures that he has the necessary knowledge and perspective to protect our nation’s interests and make informed decisions regarding our defense strategies. With DeSantis as commander-in-chief, our veterans and active-duty military members can have confidence that their sacrifices will be respected and their service honored.

Beyond his military experience, DeSantis has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities throughout his political career. As governor of Florida, he has prioritized veterans’ issues, including healthcare, employment opportunities, and support systems for those transitioning from military service.

For example, DeSantis launched the “Salute Our Soldiers Military Loan Program” and signed into legislation the “Florida GI Bill.” He understands the unique challenges veterans and military families face and has taken concrete steps to address them.

DeSantis has also advocated for improved mental health services and resources to combat the alarming rates of veteran suicide and established the “Florida Veterans Suicide Prevention Task Force,” showing his commitment to the mental well-being of those who have served.

DeSantis’ military background, leadership skills and unwavering commitment to our nation’s veterans and military members make him the ideal choice for the presidency. He would never call a war veteran a “loser” or pick a fight with a Gold Star family. (RELATED: RASHEED WALTERS: The Case For Donald Trump)

In an era where military experience among presidential candidates has become increasingly rare, DeSantis stands out as a beacon of hope. As commander-in-chief, he will draw upon his firsthand knowledge of military operations and the sacrifices made by our service members to make informed decisions that ensure the safety and security of our nation.

With DeSantis at the helm, we can trust that our veterans and military members will have a champion who understands their needs and will work tirelessly to uphold their rights and honor their service.

Amid the intensifying race for the next presidency, it becomes crucial for veterans, military members, and their families to assess all the candidates thoroughly. As a fellow military veteran, I have carefully considered my choice, and it is evident that one candidate stands out.

It is time to restore the time-honored tradition of having a commander-in-chief who comprehends the true essence of sacrifice and service. DeSantis has consistently proven himself as a leader who epitomizes these qualities.

I firmly believe that under DeSantis’ leadership as commander-in-chief, our nation’s security will be prioritized, and the well-being of those who have selflessly dedicated their lives to safeguarding it will be protected.

Aaron Poynton is a U.S. Army Veteran turned business executive and entrepreneur. He previously served on Ron DeSantis for Governor’s national leadership team and finance committee and was the chairman of the veterans’ coalition. Aaron has a doctorate in public administration and holds advanced degrees in business and law, studying at Duke, Harvard, and LSE. He is the CEO of Omnipoynt Solutions, a business development and strategy consulting firm.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

