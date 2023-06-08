Oprah Gave Ketanji Brown Jackson A $1,200 ‘Congratulatory Floral Arrangement’

Oprah Winfrey gave Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson a “congratulatory floral arrangement” worth $1,200, according to Brown Jackson’s 2022 financial disclosure.

Seven Supreme Court justices released their financial disclosure reports on Wednesday that detailed their reimbursements for trips, income sources, investments and gifts. Jackson was the only justice to report receiving gifts — which included the floral arrangement from Winfrey, a $580 painting and a $6,580 designer dress and jacket from a Vogue Magazine photo shoot, according to the form obtained by Fix the Court.

United States Supreme Court Justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C., 2022 / For @voguemagazine pic.twitter.com/5jMI3KwIbc — Annie Leibovitz (@annieleibovitz) August 16, 2022

“I always believed Ketanji Brown Jackson would be confirmed,” Oprah wrote in April. “The condescension and disrespect she had to endure to get here—and the grace she displayed in response—only made me respect her more.” (RELATED: ‘Backdoor Censorship’: Supreme Court Asked To Weigh In On Gov Attempts To Quash Free Speech With Unrelated Charges)

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas requested extensions for their disclosures, according to Fix the Court. Among other information disclosed by the justices was a total of 20 reimbursed trips, including six by Elena Kagan, three by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, six by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, three by Justice Neil Gorsuch, one by Justice Brett Kavanaugh and one by Brown Jackson.

Gifts valued above $415 must be reported, according to disclosure requirements.

The Supreme Court public information office, the Oprah Winfrey Network and Vogue did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

