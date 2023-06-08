REPORT: Phoenix Suns Waive Chris Paul

Where will the legend go next?

The Chris Paul era in Phoenix appears to be over, as the Suns have reportedly waived the iconic point guard, according to Chris Haynes of the Bleacher Report.

This season, Paul came in a little over $30 million, which would have all been guaranteed if Phoenix didn’t waive him before June 28. With the move, the Suns now owe Paul $15.8 million for his 2023-24 season salary.

Paul helped lead Phoenix to the 2021 NBA Finals, and then the next season, a mammoth 64-win campaign — which set a franchise record for the Suns.