REPORT: Mother Returns Home With Gunshot Wound To Her Chest After Fight In Parking Lot

A mother of three in Converse, Texas, was shot in the chest Wednesday after complaining about her neighbor’s loud music, according to News 9.

The victim, who lives at the Arcadian Apartments off East Loop 1604 North near Interstate 10, went to the unit above her own at 2 a.m. to complain about the loud noise at, police said, according to News 9.

The two neighbors allegedly began to fight. The quarrel eventually moved to the parking lot. There, the neighbor allegedly shot the mother in the chest, according to News 9. The woman returned home, where her three children were crying for her safety, and immediately called the police. (RELATED: City Honors 9-Year-Old Girl For Quick Thinking After Mother Suffers Medical Emergency)

She was rushed to hospital and underwent surgery due to her wounds, where she remains in stable condition, the outlet reported.

NEW: A complaint over loud music ended with a Texas mother being shot in the chest.https://t.co/6cvnoV6Zz5 — WTVC NewsChannel 9 (@newschannelnine) June 7, 2023

Officers obtained a warrant to search the apartment where the loud music was coming from. They couldn’t find any sign of a gun, but added that the suspect likely took a vehicle and left the apartment complex, according to News 9.

Residents expressed concerned about the violent episode. “The reality, living next to them both, concerns me- and I have kids, imagine if this happened in the afternoon while kids are outside playing,” said Stephanie Araujo, who does not feel comfortable for the safety of her family to live there.

The building has received 34 disturbance calls relating to disorderly conduct, including the playing of loud music, News 9 reported.