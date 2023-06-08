Trump Says He’s Been Indicted In Truth Social Post

Former President Donald Trump announced Thursday he has been indicted over his alleged mishandling of over 300 classified documents.

Trump said his attorneys have been informed of the indictment over the documents the FBI seized during the raid of his Mar-a-Lago home in August. He has been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami, Florida, on June 13 at 3 p.m.

The indictment reportedly includes at least seven counts, including conspiracy to a scheme to conceal, willful retention of national defense and false statements and representations, ABC News reported.

The former president immediately pointed to the classified documents found in President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware and his office located at the University of Pennsylvania.

“Page 1: The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is “secured” by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time,” the former president wrote on Truth Social.

“Page 2: I have been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM,” he continued. “I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!”

“This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America,” he concluded. “We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!”

Trump proclaimed his innocence in a video posted to Truth Social, calling the indictment “the greatest witch hunt of all time” and an attempt of interfering in the 2024 election.

“Very sadly, we’re a nation in decline and yet, they go after a popular president,” he said. “A president that got more votes of any sitting president in the history of our country by far and did much better the second time in the election than the first and they go after him on a boxes hoax. Just like the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax, and all of the others. This has been going on for seven years, that they can’t stop because it’s election interference at the highest level. There has never been anything like what’s happened. I’m an innocent man. I’m an innocent person.”

Federal prosecutors informed Trump’s legal team of an investigation Thursday over his alleged mishandling of the documents. Trump faced another indictment by a Manhattan grand jury over allegations that he paid $130,000 in hush money to former porn actress Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged affair in the lead up to the 2020 presidential election. (RELATED: DOJ Searches Biden’s Delaware Home A Second Time)

The FBI raided Trump’s home in August to retrieve 15 boxes of classified documents requested by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). The agents at the scene retrieved around 20 boxes of binders, a handwritten note and the executive grant of clemency for Roger Stone, information about the president of France, and binders of photographs.

Trump argued the documents were all declassified and in safe storage in an Aug. 12 statement.

In November, Biden’s lawyers found classified documents at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank where he held an office when he was vice president. They discovered additional documents from the Obama-Biden era in the president’s private garage next to his Corvette in Delaware on Dec. 11, Jan. 11 and Jan. 12.