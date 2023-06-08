Tucker Carlson’s Twitter Show Surpasses 100 Million Views

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson’s first Twitter show surpassed 100 million views Thursday in less than two days since he posted it.

Carlson shared a 10-minute-long monologue on Twitter Tuesday night where he focused on the media’s Ukraine coverage and refusal to question narratives. His monologue immediately made him a trending topic on the platform and quickly surpassed Fox News’ ratings at the same time slot. (RELATED: ‘Curiosity Is The Gravest Crime’: Tucker Carlson Returns And Tears Media To Shreds For Ukraine Coverage)

“Nobody knows what’s happening. A small group of people control accesses to all relevant information. And the rest of us don’t know. We’re allowed to yap all we want about racism, but go ahead and talk about something that really matters and see what happens. If you keep it up, they’ll make you be quiet. Trust us. That’s how they maintain control,” Carlson told viewers.

He teased more Twitter broadcasts to come if the platform maintains its commitment to free speech under owner Elon Musk and new CEO Linda Yaccarino. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Fox News Lawyer’s Phone Call Is At The Center Of Tucker’s Breach Of Contract Case)

“That’s how most of us now live here in the United States — manipulated by lies, silenced by taboos. It is unhealthy and dehumanizing, and we’re tired of it. As of today, we’ve come to Twitter, which we hope will be the shortwave radio under the blankets. We’re told there are no gatekeepers here. If that turns out to be false, we’ll leave. But in the meantime, we are grateful to be here. We’ll be back with much more very soon,” Carlson concluded.

Carlson’s Twitter video caused Fox News to accuse him of breaching his contract with the network by violating its non-compete clause, Axios reported. His lawyers responded to Fox News with a statement about Carlson’s First Amendment right to speak freely about current events on social media.

Prior to leaving Fox News in April, Carlson was the network’s highest-rated host and consistently drew the most viewers of any cable news host.