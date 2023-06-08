Tupac Shakur Gets Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

Late hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur was honored posthumously Wednesday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The rapper’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, accepted the award on his behalf and tearfully recalled her brother’s passion for music. “From the first time he stepped foot on this stage of the Apollo Theater at 13 years old, before anyone recognized his name, he knew he had the dream to have a star here on the walk of fame,” she said as she fought back tears, according to video posted by USA Today.

Tupac Shakur receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ⭐️https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/qTntTIzbmf — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 7, 2023

“Today we’re not just honoring a star in the ground, but we’re honoring the work and the passion that he’s put into making his dreams come true,” she continued. “His heavenly star will shine a little brighter today. And once again, he has made us all extremely proud. We love you, Tupac.”

Radio host Big Boy emceed the event and spoke about what Tupac stood for and the significant impact he had in the world of music.

“He defied the distinction between art and activism,” Big Boy said. “Though his career lasted just five years, Tupac Shakur remains one of the most complex and prolific artists of his generation with over 75,000 records sold worldwide.”

Tupac now has his star 🌟 on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/smMMiy15gN — Big Boy (@BigBoy) June 7, 2023

Tupac Shakur received the 2,758th star, designated under the recording category, according to USA Today.

Allen Hughes and Jamal Joseph, creators of “Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur,” a docuseries that took a deep dive into Tupac’s relationship with his mother, both spoke at the event. (RELATED: Martin Lawrence Gets A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame)

“How fitting in the year of hip hop’s 50th anniversary that the art form’s most transcendent star is finally being placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Hughes said, according to the outlet. “Tupac Amaru Shakur has become a global symbol of rebellion – a symbol as visible and important as Malcolm X and Che Guevara and an inspiration to activists today.”