‘Principles Over Politics’: Vivek Ramaswamy Reacts To Indictment, Pledges ‘To Pardon Trump Promptly’

Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy has pledged, if elected, to pardon former President Donald Trump to “restore the rule of law” in the United States.

Following the announcement that Trump has been indicted on seven counts in the special counsel’s classified documents probe, Ramaswamy took to social media, rebuking what he feels is a weaponization of the Department of Justice (DOJ). (RELATED: Trump Says He’s Been Indicted In Truth Social Post)

“I never thought we’d see the day when the U.S. President deputizes the DOJ to arrest his lead rival in the middle of an election. Obama shamefully tried to deputize the FBI to infiltrate Trump’s 2016 campaign, but they’re leaving nothing to chance this time around: the federal police state is outright arresting Trump. This is an affront to every citizen: we cannot devolve into a banana republic where the party in power uses police force to arrest its political opponents,” Ramaswamy stated Thursday night.

— Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) June 9, 2023



Slamming the DOJ as “hypocritical” for prosecuting Trump but not President Joe Biden in light of his alleged mishandling of classified documents, Ramaswamy called out a two-tiered justice system in the country.

“We can’t have two tiers of justice: one for Trump, another for Biden,” Ramaswamy declared. He further went on to give other examples of apparent hypocrisy pointing out how Julian Assange has been treated versus Chelsea Manning, as well disparities in treatment between Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters and Antifa, and those who protested on Jan. 6. (RELATED: Vivek Ramaswamy Promises To Pardon People Convicted In ‘Politicized Prosecutions’ In Latest Shot At FBI)

Ramaswamy also observed there were “serious legal” considerations pertaining to the power of the president to declassify documents and some “potential illegality of the over-classification” of federal documents. Those considerations, Ramaswamy stated, were for the “courts to decide.”

“But *we the people* decide who governs this nation,” Ramaswamy declared. Acknowledging that it would be “easier” for him to win the election with Trump off the ballot, Ramaswamy inferred that the indictment of the former president would benefit Trump’s political rivals within the GOP, including himself.

“But,” Ramaswamy demurred, “I stand for principles over politics. I commit to pardon Trump promptly on January 20, 2025 and to restore the rule of law in our country,” he stated.