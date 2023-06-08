There’s This Glorious Foreign Sport Called Wrestball, And It Totally Needs To Become An American Thing Immediately

America, we need to adopt this.

As I was going through stories earlier, I had a hard time finding news to blog about because it’s such a slow sports day. Normally, it would be a pain, but today is different.

I ended up coming across this beautiful foreign sport called Wrestball, and with it being such a lack of action, this is actually the perfect opportunity to cover this … let’s just be honest here … outright glorious sport that America totally need to make its own.

Let me introduce the game to you before I show you these spectacular videos. Wrestball (also known as REBOL) was invented by Russian wrestlers 30 years ago, according to the Russian Regball Federation. In 2003, it was made an official sport, and since then, has spread from Russia to France, Ukraine, Holland, Belarus, Estonia and Czech Republic.

“Rules are very simple: everything is allowed, except for foot pegs, shocks in the back and a clear provocation to the collision,” the federation explains. “No basketball dribbling and free throws. Violent power struggle in combination with the dynamics makes REBOL very entertaining and exciting game.”

The sport mixes basketball, rugby and wrestling.

Just check out this pure glory:

So Khabib’s “Dagestani basketball” is now a “real” sport in Russia. Enjoy Wrestball Watch it here: https://t.co/kQACWwlNeC pic.twitter.com/8Rc3TipSIP — Matysek (@Matysek88) August 2, 2022

How on earth is this not a thing in America?

What is in the water in Russia?

Don’t get me wrong, I’m obviously all for Wrestball, but it’s just funny to me. You’re always hearing stories about how Russians are and how they love their violence and aggression, and then here we go with Wrestball. It’s not surprising though. After all, these are the same people who like to train with bears. BEARS!

Just imagine that though … preparing for a Wrestball game by training with a bear. (RELATED: Fiorentina’s Cristiano Biraghi Bloodied After West Ham Fans Blast Him With Trash During Europa Conference League Final)

It honestly sounds so American … so, America … why not?