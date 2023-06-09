Editorial

2023 Women’s World Cup Sells Over 1 Million Tickets, On Pace To Be Most Attended Female Sporting Event Ever

Becky Sauerbrunn #4, Emily Sonnett #14, Alex Morgan #13, Rose Lavelle #16 and Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States celebrate after defeating Brazil in the 2023 SheBelieves Cup match at Toyota Stadium on February 22, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
The 2023 Women’s World Cup — which will be held in Australia and New Zealand this summer — has officially topped the one million mark for ticket sales. That figure has the tournament on pace to be the most attended ever out of all standalone female sporting events, according to FIFA.

Gianni Infantino, who is the president of FIFA, said that this year’s edition of the Women’s World Cup (which is slated to start on July 20) has sold a whopping 1,032,884 tickets. That tally passes the prior tournament, which was hosted by France in 2019.

“The future is women, thanks to the fans for supporting what will be the greatest FIFA Women’s World Cup ever!,” said Infantino in a statement. “The momentum is building in the host countries and across the globe, and I look forward to seeing you there to witness the stars of women’s football shine on the world stage.”

This is solid evidence that soccer is growing in popularity.

The beautiful game has dominated the world pretty much from the get-go, but with Western nations like the United States and Australia, the choice of athletic competition has been sports like football and rugby. However, soccer has been growing in the nations where it’s less popular, and now it’s gotten us to the point where the Women’s World Cup is setting up to shatter the attendance record.

And the ladies deserve it for their hard work.