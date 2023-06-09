2023 Women’s World Cup Sells Over 1 Million Tickets, On Pace To Be Most Attended Female Sporting Event Ever

Check out the ladies!

The 2023 Women’s World Cup — which will be held in Australia and New Zealand this summer — has officially topped the one million mark for ticket sales. That figure has the tournament on pace to be the most attended ever out of all standalone female sporting events, according to FIFA.

Gianni Infantino, who is the president of FIFA, said that this year’s edition of the Women’s World Cup (which is slated to start on July 20) has sold a whopping 1,032,884 tickets. That tally passes the prior tournament, which was hosted by France in 2019.

“The future is women, thanks to the fans for supporting what will be the greatest FIFA Women’s World Cup ever!,” said Infantino in a statement. “The momentum is building in the host countries and across the globe, and I look forward to seeing you there to witness the stars of women’s football shine on the world stage.”

The 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia & New Zealand has now sold more than 1 million tickets. The tournament is on pace to break the 2015 record in Canada. pic.twitter.com/vkIJruvhUJ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 8, 2023

This is solid evidence that soccer is growing in popularity.

The beautiful game has dominated the world pretty much from the get-go, but with Western nations like the United States and Australia, the choice of athletic competition has been sports like football and rugby. However, soccer has been growing in the nations where it’s less popular, and now it’s gotten us to the point where the Women’s World Cup is setting up to shatter the attendance record.

As someone who has been covering the growth of soccer for a while now, it’s no real surprise to me. (RELATED: Florida Panthers First Team In 20 Years To Go 7-0 In OT Playoff Games, Joining 2003 Mighty Ducks)

And the ladies deserve it for their hard work.