‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Dead At 52

Famous actor and comedian Mike Batayeh, known best for his role as the manager of Gustavo’s laundromat on “Breaking Bad,” died June 1 at the age of 52.

Batayeh’s family confirmed he died of a heart attack while in his sleep at his Michigan home, according to TMZ. His sister Diane said the actor had no prior heart issues and his death was very sudden. “He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many,” his family said in a statement.

‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mike Batayeh dead at 52 https://t.co/kl7g7f7onT pic.twitter.com/Dq5DBxtd3J — New York Post (@nypost) June 9, 2023

Batayeh appeared in three episodes of “Breaking Bad” from 2011 to 2012 as Dennis Markowski, whose laundromat served as a front, while the space was actually used as a meth lab by Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

The famous actor was a respected comedian that traveled the globe to perform stand-up comedy acts. He also appeared on “The Bernie Mac Show,” “Boy Meets World” and “CSI Miami,” working as both an actor and voiceover actor, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘Big Life Changes Are Happening’: Bob Odenkirk Describes The Impact Of His Heart Attack)

“Donations go to supporting and providing recreation to the Southwest Detroit youth. Mike was always passionate about helping youth in the community where he lived and grew up facing similar challenges,” his family shared in an obituary.

They invited friends and fans to share a memory on his obituary’s webpage.

Batayeh is survived by his 5 sisters and a number of nephews and nieces, according to TMZ.