Trump Indictment Unsealed

Donald Trump’s indictment relating to his handling of classified documents was unsealed Friday.

The federal indictment marks the first time a former president has been federally charged. Trump announced Thursday the DOJ had notified him of his indictment. On Friday, the former president said the DOJ had indicted his aide, Walt Nauta, who is alleged to have moved boxes around at Mar-a-Lago after Trump was issued a subpoena to return all classified documents.

The charges against Trump include 31 counts of alleged violation of the Espionage Act, or the willful retention of national security information.

Count 32 alleges Trump and his personal aide Nauta engaged in “conspiracy to obstruct justice” by purposefully working to “conceal a record.”

Count 33 alleges Trump and Nauta worked together to “withhold a document or record.”

Count 34 alleges Trump and Nauta worked together to hide a box of documents from a Trump attorney, in violation of “corruptly concealing a document or record.”

Count 35 alleges Trump and Nauta engaged in “concealing a document in a federal investigation,” as the two “hid” Trump’s continued possession of classified documents from the FBI during a federal investigation.

Count 36 alleges the two engaged in “scheme to conceal” by hiding and concealing Trump’s continued possession of classified documents during a federal investigation.

Count 37 alleges Trump caused “false statements and representations” to be made by his attorney because he directed another attorney to move boxes around at Mar-a-Lago.

The FBI seized 102 documents from Mar-a-Lago during their search of the property in August, the indictment read.

Trump is expected to be arraigned in Miami on Tuesday.

The document can be read here.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.