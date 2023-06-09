Country Music Star Accused Of Sexual Assault For The Second Time In Less Than A Month

A woman referenced as Jane Doe 2 has filed a lawsuit against famous country star Jimmie Allen, alleging the he sexually assaulted and videotaped her without her consent.

Jane Doe 2 filed the lawsuit in federal court in Tennessee on Friday — the second time Allen has been sued for a sexual offense in less than 4 weeks, according to People. The anonymous woman alleged she consented to have sex with Allen if he used a condom, and “he told her he would respect her request,” according to the legal documents procured by People. Jane Doe 2 said Allen penetrated her with his penis, without a condom and told her he wanted to get her pregnant. She alleges she refused and revoked consent, asking him to stop, but he did not. She later discovered his phone was recording in the closet.

BREAKING: A second woman is accusing @JimmieAllen of sexual assault, and her attorney expects more to come forward: https://t.co/aGElPIj7IY — Taste of Country (@TasteOfCountry) June 9, 2023

“As she walked past the closet in the bedroom, she was surprised when the interior light came on inside the closet,” the suit alleges, according to People. “She opened the closet door and found a cell phone focused on the bed, recording the scene,” People said.

Jane Doe allegedly grabbed the phone on her way out and deleted the video, then called a friend while in tears. She reportedly told him about the assault and the friend contacted attorney Elizabeth Fegan, who was assisting the former manager with her litigation against her alleged sexual assault, according to People.

Jane Doe 2 claims she turned Allen’s phone in to her local police department and reported the incident to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Jimmie Allen and Pregnant Wife Alexis Filed for Divorce Weeks Before Sexual Assault Lawsuit pic.twitter.com/rDkBlM6epX — People (@people) May 12, 2023

Fegan noted she has been contacted by additional women that are also making sexual assault allegations against Allen.

“Since Jane Doe filed her case last month, we’ve heard from others who share similar experiences. Jane Doe 2’s filing demonstrates to me that there is a vivid, distinct pattern of behavior, Fegan said. (RELATED: Playboy, Sexual Assault Allegations And Drugs Take The Spotlight In Anna Nicole Smith Documentary)

“We intend to show it’s a pattern of deceit, manipulation, and ultimately of force,” she said.

Allen denied all allegations made against him by Jane Doe, but has not issued a public comment regarding Jane Doe 2, according to People. He has since been dropped by his talent agency and has been suspended by his record label “BBR Music Group. He was also removed from the roster at the CMA Fest in Nashville, where he was scheduled to perform.